LISTEN: CELO & DIESEL Unleash Face-Melting Dubstep Heater, “WARFARE”

Fast-rising producer CELO has been making quite the name for himself lately thanks to his unique style and hard-hitting bass music production. In a short amount of time he’s garnered a global fan base and been tapped to perform at major festivals such as EDC Las Vegas. Now, the talented act is back with more music in perhaps his most high-profile collaboration yet, with none other than Shaquille O’Neal aka DIESEL. The tune is titled “Warfare” and also serves as the opening track off Shaq’s new album GORILLA WARFARE. As the title suggests, we’re treated to an absolute banger of a dubstep record here, boasting creative sound design alongside party-starting vocals courtesy of DIESEL himself. Hear what we mean by streaming the track via Spotify below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

CELO & DIESEL – WARFARE | Stream

