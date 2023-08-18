It’s no secret that Shaquille O’Neal aka DIESEL has been turning heads for years now thanks to his impressive DJ skills and overall contributions to the bass music scene. Now, the former NBA all-star has finally arrived at the most significant moment in his music career yet: the release of GORILLA WARFARE, his highly-anticipated debut album release via Monstercat. As you’ll hear below, we’re treated to a star-studded 10-track project boasting Shaq’s signature style alongside collaborations with some of the hottest names in dubstep right now: Crankdat, Kompany, Hairitage, and CELO just to name a few. Not only has DIESEL helped grow the notoriety of dance music, but is now clearly a leading force in the scene thanks to his high-octane production and boundary-pushing projects like this. Hear what we mean by streaming the LP below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

DIESEL – GORILLA WARFARE (Album) | Stream

LISTEN: Shaquille O’Neal aka DIESEL Unleashes Thunderous Debut Bass Album, “GORILLA WARFARE”