LISTEN: DIESEL & Jessica Audiffred Unveil High-Octane “No Fear” Single via Monstercat

Solidifying his claim to the title of the ‘biggest DJ in the world’, Shaq aka DIESEL is joining forces with esteemed ‘Queen of Bass,’ Jessica Audiffred, to unleash their latest collaboration, “NO FEAR.” Released via Monstercat, the high-octane track is nothing short of a banger that you can expect to hear at festivals all summer long. Featuring vocals from SHAQ and a strikingly dynamic and shape-shifting bass-driven sound right from the outset, listeners are in for an exhilarating dubstep experience that showcases the ever-evolving sound design of DIESEL and Jessica Audiffred. If this is the energy we can expect from Shaq’s debut album, then we’re certainly in for a treat. Stream the single below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

