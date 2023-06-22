SHAQ Announces Largest Bass Music Festival in Texas, “Shaq’s Bass All-Stars Festival”

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Bringing together bass music enthusiasts worldwide, DIESEL, also known as SHAQ, is elevating his touring live event series, Shaq’s ‘Bass All Stars,’ to new heights with his inaugural large-scale bass music festival, “Shaq’s Bass All Stars Festival.” If you’re craving some heavy bass and dubstep then look no further, as Texas’s largest bass music fest is slated to captivate Panther Island in Fort Worth, Texas (just outside of Dallas) on Saturday, September 23rd. With SHAQ himself curating a stacked lineup, the festival will showcase over 15 of SHAQ’s handpicked All-Stars, including Alison Wonderland, Sullivan King, Kai Wachi, Crankdat, and numerous others across two stages.

Continuing his quest to support emerging producers, SHAQ has invited a one-of-a-kind talent roster that will undoubtedly ignite the Panther Island Pavilion with an unparalleled experience. Teaming up with Disco Donnie Productions & Medium Rare, Shaq’s Bass All-Stars Festival marks SHAQ’s most monumental festival to date, following his electrifying headline performances at renowned events like Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Electric Forest, Outside Lands, Tomorrowland, and many more. Beyond the highly anticipated lineup brimming with bass, the festival will treat fans to Shaq’s favorite Texas food trucks, interactive brand activations, and extravagant photo opportunities.

Shaq’s Bass All-Stars Festival: Tickets + More Info

