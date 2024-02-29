Hailing from Canada, versatile artist Fairlane has been rapidly gaining prominence in the dubstep scene thanks to his catchy production and unique, guitar-infused DJ performances. Recently, the artist has teamed up with Point North – a leading rock band from LA – to release a dynamic new single, “Not My Night” via Monstercat Uncaged. As you’ll hear below, the track transports listeners to the punk rock era of the early 2000s, skillfully intertwining this sound with contemporary electronic production. Point North’s compelling vocals combined with Fairlane’s sophisticated sound design and melodic bass sequences make this song a perfect fit for both festival enthusiasts and punk-rock aficionados. Hear what we mean be streaming this banger below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

Fairlane, Point North – Not My Night | Stream

LISTEN: Fairlane Taps Point North for Captivating Rocktronic Collab, “Not My Night” via Monstercat