Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Fairlane Taps Point North for Captivating Rocktronic Collab, “Not My Night” via Monstercat

LISTEN: Fairlane Taps Point North for Captivating Rocktronic Collab, “Not My Night” via Monstercat

by Leave a Comment

Hailing from Canada, versatile artist Fairlane has been rapidly gaining prominence in the dubstep scene thanks to his catchy production and unique, guitar-infused DJ performances. Recently, the artist has teamed up with Point North – a leading rock band from LA – to release a dynamic new single, “Not My Night” via Monstercat Uncaged. As you’ll hear below, the track transports listeners to the punk rock era of the early 2000s, skillfully intertwining this sound with contemporary electronic production. Point North’s compelling vocals combined with Fairlane’s sophisticated sound design and melodic bass sequences make this song a perfect fit for both festival enthusiasts and punk-rock aficionados. Hear what we mean be streaming this banger below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

Fairlane, Point North – Not My Night | Stream

LISTEN: Fairlane Taps Point North for Captivating Rocktronic Collab, “Not My Night” via Monstercat

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Album Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend