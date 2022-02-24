Last summer, drum and bass producer Feint released “Fading Wind,” a light-hearted tune fueled by yearning lyrics. Now, Feint joins forces with Chinese artist R7CKY and singer-songwriter Skyelle for their new compelling single “Lost & Found,” out now via Monstercat.

Bridging the cultural gap between the East and West, Feint’s joint effort with R7CKY is an amalgamation of both artists’ distinct styles. “Lost & Found” surrounds orchestral chords with liquified trills, all while Skyelle’s uplifting cadence carries the tune through billowing soundscapes. Utilizing soul-stirring build-ups and jubilant breakdowns, “Lost & Found” reminds listeners to keep pushing to find and nurture their best selves, no matter how lost one may feel. Regarding this emotive tune, Feint notes “Part of the message behind ‘Lost & Found’ is not being afraid to be the best version of yourself without caring what anyone else thinks – even if you have to lose parts of yourself to find that potential.”

Since beginning his career, UK-born producer Feint has stood out from his fellow peers with his undeniable production prowess. Mixing emotive elements of melodic bass with penetrating DnB, Feint has earned his followers by proving he is a force to be reckoned with in the dance space. Through combining his intricate skillset with those of stellar musicians R7CKY and Skyelle, Feint’s “Lost & Found” perfectly mimics the beauty of life’s turbulence with dulcet harmonies and a rousing kick-snare combination. Check out “Lost & Found” below!

LISTEN: Feint & R7CKY Team Up for DnB-Infused “Lost & Found” Feat. Skyelle