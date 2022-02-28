Following the release of his collaborative single “Sleepless” with Pixel Terror and Teminite last year, beloved dubstep producer Chime returns to Monstercat with his oldschool-flavoured single, “Rainbow Rave Parade.”

With over a decade of production experience, Chime has forged a truly unique sound, blending soft, bubbly melodies and synths with dark and gritty basses. His eclectic production stylings are on full display in “Rainbow Rave Parade” as the animated arpeggiators and full chord stacks perfectly balance the heavy riddim-inspired drums. Continuing to pave the way for colour bass creators, Chime spearheads the subgenre and stuns listeners once again with this new supercharged cut. Regarding this new vibrant record, Chime says “‘Rainbow Rave Parade’ is a track celebrating both my musical history and the colourful diversity of the producers I’ve worked hard to promote and push into the wider scene.”

Fans can look forward to seeing Chime perform live on his “The Other Side” tour with Au5 when he kicks it off on March 30th at Soundcheck Nightclub in DC. Noted for their expertly crafted sonic adventures, this voidwalking duo has mastered the ability to synthesize dance genres all while honing their own personal style. Spanning 26 dates across the United States, The Other Side Tour will undoubtedly deliver both artists’ multifaceted artilleries of sound and impeccable production to match. Stream “Rainbow Rave Parade” below and snag your tickets to The Other Side Tour today!

LISTEN: Chime Reveals Fresh Colour Bass Cut “Rainbow Rave Parade”