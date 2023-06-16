LISTEN: Bishu Unveils Irresistible New Summer House Jam “Rush” feat. Nevve via Monstercat

From the captivating lead melody to the lively piano keys and pulsating percussion, Bishu & Nevve’s electrifying new track, “Rush,” is already nothing short of a summer house smash. As you’ll hear below, the Monstercat-released single boasts everything you could ask for in a house tune: a rumbling bassline, a dynamic chorus, and Nevve’s artfully chopped/pitched vocals all seem to blend together seamlessly making for quite the listening experience. We’re constantly impressed with the level of versatility and creativity Bishu brings to his releases, and we also fully expect this track to dominate clubs and the festival circuit all summer. Stream “Rush” via Spotify below and let us know whether you agree or not in the comments section.

“I started this song with a completely different vocal, I was stoked on the production and really wanted it to see the light of day. However, something happened with that vocal (it was already taken or used), so the song was pretty much dead in the water. Until I received the Nevve vocal. I pitched it up a little bit and it somehow just worked. Pumped to have this out!” – Bishu

Bishu – Rush | Stream

