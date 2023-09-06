Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Dirtyphonics Fuse Heavy Metal with Drum & Bass in “Burbank Nights” Single via Monstercat

Over the past two decades, acclaimed French duo Dirtyphonics have established themselves as a dominant and influential force in the realm of bass music. Now, these talented artists are making their triumphant return to the renowned Monstercat label with an electrifying new single, “Burbank Nights.” As you’ll hear below, this track boasts a unique fusion of classic rock and metal guitar riffs seamlessly intertwined with cutting-edge electronic production. As the record progresses, it quickly unleashes a barrage of heavy metal elements, featuring potent drums, electric guitar riffs, and intense vocal screams.

Just when you believe “Burbank Nights” has revealed all its surprises, it transitions into an exhilarating drum and bass composition, still infused with the signature guitars and raw energy that Dirtyphonics is celebrated for. If that wasn’t enough, the tune also serves as the anthem for the new season of the popular online game Rocket League, which coincidentally launches on the same day. Stream “Burbank Nights” via Spotify below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

“This track was written in Burbank, a historic city for rock and metal in California, next to North Hollywood. It is about the palpable energy in that city and the iconic bands that formed there. Many legendary albums have been written and recorded there so we wanted to pay homage to this musical history. We used this vibe to make a banger merging Rock and Drum & Bass.” Dirtyphonics

