LISTEN: DIESEL & Crankdat Deliver the “HEAT” in Scorching New Bass Collaboration

Fresh off the success of “BANG YOUR HEAD” with Hairitage, Shaquille O’Neal aka DIESEL is back with quite the vengeance thanks to his latest new release. As you’ll hear below, the NBA superstar and rising bass artist delivers on his his signature high-octane sound once again, as he links with Crankdat for their second explosive collaboration, “HEAT.” This powerful track is just a taste of what DIESEL has in store for his upcoming album which is slated to dominate the summer festival circuit all season. With the unveiling of these two monstrous singles, fans can anticipate a record filled with relentless energy and the bass-driven beats that DIESEL is known for. Stream “HEAT” via Spotify below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

DIESEL, Crankdat – HEAT

