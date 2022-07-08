Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: 4B, Diesel and Trick Daddy Unite For Sinister Single “Shut Up”

We all know that Jersey Shore-based producer 4B knows how to get the party started, and today he’s kicking the summer up a notch with his latest sinister collab, “Shut Up,” with Diesel (aka Shaquille O’Neal), and veteran rapper Trick Daddy.  Perfect for fans that love a track that hits you hard from the jump, “Shut Up” delivers a menacing bassline filled with slashing synths to ramp up the energy while Trick Daddy’s hyped-up flow brings out the trap vibes.

I linked up with Shaq, aka DJ Diesel, in Texas. I asked him why he DJs. Mind you, I used to watch this VHS “Shaq Aack – In Your Face” where he was DJing in the 90s, but I was curious to see why he’s doing it in 2022. He said the first me he played a fesval, it felt like Game 7. I was inspired immediately. He really loves the bass music crowd, and I see him head banging during his sets. So I wanted to bring that bass but also Jersey vibe to the table for a collab, and I think we nailed it with ‘Shut Up.’ He’s been playing it ever since, and I’m so pumped for it to finally be out.” – 4B

Working with 4B on ‘Shut Up’ was a blast. Bobby and I have done countless shows together, but we never sat down to actually make a record… It was me to change that.”- Diesel

“Shut Up” follows 4B’s recently released track “Drum” from earlier this summer, ahead of his concept event at the iconic Hollywood Palladium “4B & Friends” on July 15.  Stream below.

4B, Diesel – Shut Up ft. Trick Daddy | Stream

