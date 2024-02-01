Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Exclusive RTT Playlist – Spring Festival: Lunar New Year Celebration to Feature Slander, Alan Walker, What So Not, Henry Fong + More this February

Pulse Events has revealed the anticipated new additions to their lineup for their Spring Festival: Lunar New Year Celebration, slated to make a comeback at the popular Brooklyn venue Avant Gardner. Scheduled from 2/18 to 2/19, this stacked takeover aims to commemorate both the Chinese New Year and the onset of spring in the Lunar calendar. As if headliners SLANDER and Alan Walker, weren’t exciting enough, fans will also be treated to additional high-profile acts such as What So Not, 4B, Henry Fong, SampliFire, Trivecta and many more.

Aside from the thrilling lineup, the festival is also slated to offer a lively night market. Event-goers will have the opportunity to enjoy a variety of Lunar New Year delicacies from diverse food vendors to entertaining fan experiences. Additionally, participants can join in the excitement of Spin The Wheel and take part in the tradition of writing their wishes on paper, placing them on the Fortune Wall for an added touch of good luck.

In anticipation for this exciting festival, we wanted to partner with Pulse Events to curate an exclusive playlist featuring tunes from all of our favorite artists set to perform during the two day celebration. As you’ll hear below this 20-track playlist boasts a diverse selection of tunes from dubstep and future bass to trap and house. Stream it via Spotify below and be sure to cop tickets to Spring Festival: Lunar New Year before it sells out!

Spring Festival: Lunar New Year – RTT Playlist

