Any time we get to hear unreleased Flume is a good day. Anytime we get to hear an ALBUM of unreleased Flume is a great day. Sorry I don’t make the rules. Them’s just the facts. Arrived Anxious, Left Bored is a ten-track album from Flume dropped as a surprise this week with the simple explanation of, “Ten tracks, that never found a home, but i felt they deserved a place in the world.”I think we spoke for all that we will gladly welcome any homeless tracks from Flume.
Flume – Arrived Anxious, Left Bored | Stream
