Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Flume “Leaks” Full Version of Flume x Greenpeace ID 5 Years Later

Flume “Leaks” Full Version of Flume x Greenpeace ID 5 Years Later

by Leave a Comment

Five years. Five years we’ve been waiting to hear the full version of this Flume X Greenpeace ID and thanks to a Discord AMA from Flume himself – it looks like we finally have it.

Five years ago Flume was teasing some unreleased songs via social media and Youtube. It’s the first time we heard a 90-second snippet of this unreleased tune that he released, ” in collaboration with Greenpeace Australia Pacific.”

For years fans have begged to hear the entire version – and thanks to Flume – we finally have it.

Flume x Greenpeace (Full Version) | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Flume Here ▲ ▲ 

[Photo Credit]

Read more from Author and connect with him/her on SoundcloudTwitter, and Instagram.

Flume “Leaks” Full Version of Flume x Greenpeace ID 5 Years Later

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend