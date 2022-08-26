Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Flume Announces Release of Long-Awaited “Core” Edit

Flume Announces Release of Long-Awaited “Core” Edit

by Leave a Comment

Long time Flume fans remember the days of pulling up to a Flume show and hearing him drop core amidst his extensive touring for the ever popular Skin album.

It had a quirky little edit – but still respected the sheer massiveness of the original song.

Along with his recent Discord AMA, Flume took to Reddit for another ‘digital press tour’ to take questions from fans and a user by the name JonathanRaue asked a question that a lot of us may have forgotten to ask about regarding a certain RL Grime heater we all know by the name of “Core” edit that Flume was playing out in 2016.

According to Harley he said he will “Dig it up,” and that, “it was a WSN edit.”

So not only is the edit (hopefully) on its way – it is now confirmed that Flume and Emoh produced it together in their days of What So Not.

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Flume Here ▲ ▲ 

Flume Announces Release of Long-Awaited “Core” Edit

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend