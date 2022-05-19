LISTEN: Flume Unleashes Anticipated Third Studio Album, “Palaces”

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Photo: Pooneh Ghana

At long last, Flume has delivered on his third studio album, Palaces. The new project from the Australian super-producer boasts features from KUCKA, Damon Albarn, Quiet Bison, Caroline Polachek + more across 13 impressive tracks. As expected, Harley’s iconic signature sound is all over this record, but in a unique and fresh way that we’ve never heard from him before. Hear what we mean by streaming Palaces below via Spotify and be sure to catch Flume on tour in a city near you.

Flume – Palaces | Stream

