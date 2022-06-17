Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Stream & Download Drake’s Surprise 7th Studio Album, “Honestly, Nevermind”

Stream & Download Drake’s Surprise 7th Studio Album, “Honestly, Nevermind”

by Leave a Comment

In classic Drake fashion, the Canadian born rapper took to social media to surprise fans with the upcoming release of his 7th studio album. Honestly Nevermind just hit the airwaves. Besides the expected semi-emotional hooks we have expected from Drake – the big surprise is the amount of house music sprinkled throughout the album. One skim through the credits shows Gordo AKA Carnage as a producer on 6 songs. And if you dig deeper you will find previous Drake collaborator, Black Coffee in the song credits as a producer. Check out the full album below

Drake – Honestly, Nevermind | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Drake Here ▲ ▲ 

[Photo Credit]

Stream & Download Drake’s Surprise 7th Studio Album, “Honestly, Nevermind”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Illenium Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend