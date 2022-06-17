In classic Drake fashion, the Canadian born rapper took to social media to surprise fans with the upcoming release of his 7th studio album. Honestly Nevermind just hit the airwaves. Besides the expected semi-emotional hooks we have expected from Drake – the big surprise is the amount of house music sprinkled throughout the album. One skim through the credits shows Gordo AKA Carnage as a producer on 6 songs. And if you dig deeper you will find previous Drake collaborator, Black Coffee in the song credits as a producer. Check out the full album below

Drake – Honestly, Nevermind | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Drake Here ▲ ▲

[Photo Credit]

Stream & Download Drake’s Surprise 7th Studio Album, “Honestly, Nevermind”