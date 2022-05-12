Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Stream & Download Kendrick Lamar’s First Album in 5 Years, “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers”

After five long years, Kendrick Lamar has finally returned and unleashed his fifth studio album in Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. As you’ll hear below, the record spans an impressive 18 tracks and boasts notable features from Kodak Black, Sampha, Baby Keem + more. As with any Kendrick album, the rapper’s masterful and passion-fueled craft is on full display – we are obviously speaking too soon but this already feels like a clear contender for rap album of the year. See what we mean by streaming the project via Spotify and let us know which track is your favorite in the comments section as well.

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers | Stream + Download

