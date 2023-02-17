Skrillex Unleashes Highly-Anticipated “Quest For Fire” Album, First Studio LP in 9 Years

Skrillex is undeniably one of the greatest of all time and a first ballot hall-of-famer when it comes to anything dance music. With all that said, today is a monumental day in music history as Sonny Moore has officially released his highly-anticipated sophomore album, Quest For Fire. It’s the LA artist’s first full-length studio LP in 9 years since Recess in 2014 and showcases a completely transformed Skrillex compared to the 22-year old dubstep phenom we knew way back when. On Quest For Fire we’re treated to EDM in its most rarefied form yet: accessible yet cutting-edge experimental – sonically eclectic yet cohesively grounded in that essential Skrillex sound. To see this guy back in full force is truly a gift for the world and the best thing to happen to this scene in a long time. Hear what we mean by streaming Quest For Fire below and let us know which track is your favorite in the comments section as well.

Skrillex – Quest For Fire | Stream

