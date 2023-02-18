Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Skrillex Surprise Drops 2nd Album “Don’t Get Too Close” feat. Kid Cudi, Chief Keef + More

Before fans could even take second to start digesting the unparalleled heat that is Quest For Fire, Skrillex is back with his promised second studio album of the year in Don’t Get Too Close. As expected, this project takes a more collaborative and pop-oriented approach than QFF, and features a ton of stacked features from Kid Cudi and Chief Keef to PinkPantheress and Swae Lee. Stream the LP via Spotify below and join us in basking in the glow that is Skrillex SZN.

