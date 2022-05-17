Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Flume Drops New ‘Hollow’ Single Ahead of Anticipated Friday Album Release

LISTEN: Flume Drops New ‘Hollow’ Single Ahead of Anticipated Friday Album Release

by Leave a Comment

Flume’s highly-anticipated Palaces studio album is dropping this Friday, but in the meantime we’ve been treated to yet another must-hear single from the project. This time around the Australian producer delivers ‘Hollow,’ a classic Flume track in collaboration with vocalist Emma Louise. We’ve heard 5 cuts from the project so far and we can’t wait for the album in its entirety this Friday. Stream the single below via Spotify and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

Flume – Hollow (feat. Emma Louise) | Stream

LISTEN: Flume Drops New ‘Hollow’ Single Ahead of Anticipated Friday Album Release

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Illenium Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend