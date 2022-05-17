Flume’s highly-anticipated Palaces studio album is dropping this Friday, but in the meantime we’ve been treated to yet another must-hear single from the project. This time around the Australian producer delivers ‘Hollow,’ a classic Flume track in collaboration with vocalist Emma Louise. We’ve heard 5 cuts from the project so far and we can’t wait for the album in its entirety this Friday. Stream the single below via Spotify and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

Flume – Hollow (feat. Emma Louise) | Stream

LISTEN: Flume Drops New ‘Hollow’ Single Ahead of Anticipated Friday Album Release