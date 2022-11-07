Flume’s coveted yet highly-elusive “Tennis Court” remix is finally, after what seems like a millennium, coming to streaming platforms. The Australian super producer recently found an old laptop that he had thought was beyond recovery, which contained many old unreleased tracks including his iconic remix of the Lorde record. Now, in commemoration for the 10th anniversary of Flume in 2 days, we’re finally getting the release of the remix alongside other rare Flume records. Checkout the info below courtesy of Brownies & Lemonade and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

for ppl who missed the flume livestream last night, here are highlights: -tennis court remix will be on streaming platforms soon

-unreleased track “slugger” is coming soon

-interested in doing another mixtape

-triple j like a version coming soon

-mentos and ice bucket challenges — Brownies & Lemonade🍫🍋 (@TeamBandL) November 7, 2022

At Long Last, Flume’s Iconic “Tennis Court” Remix is Officially Releasing on Streaming Platforms