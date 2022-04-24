Flume is back, surprising us on a Sunday with two new incredible album singles. The first track, “ESCAPE,” is the Australian producer’s star-studded track with long-time collaborator KUCKA and rising artist QUIET BISON. As expected, we’re treated to a cutting-edge, experimental pop banger that is infectiously catchy and weird. The next track showcases Flume’s anticipated collaboration with Gorillaz’s Damon Albarn, and wow is this track a beauty. Stream them both below and start getting hyped for the official album release later this year.

Flume – ESCAPE / Palaces | Stream

LISTEN: Flume Drops 2 Stunning New Album Singles, “ESCAPE” and “Palaces” with Damon Albarn, QUIET BISON, & KUČKA