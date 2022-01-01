LISTEN: Flume Teases Stunning Unreleased Gorillaz Collaboration in New ‘2022’ Video

What could be a better way to welcome in the new year than having Flume preview new music for us? The Australian producer recently dropped a short snippet on YouTube called ‘2022.’ As you’ll hear below, the preview features an unreleased collaboration with Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn, which couldn’t be more exciting. With the video title in mind we can’t help but think that Harley has big plans for this new year. Stream the tune below and join is in getting hyped for more new music from Flume.

Flume – 2022 | Stream

