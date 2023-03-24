Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: FrostTop Unleashes Otherworldly New “REFORM” Debut EP via Gud Vibrations

In a short amount of time FrostTop has become one of the most exciting rising acts in the scene. Now, after announcing his debut headlining LA show the other week, the talented act has finally delivered on his anticipated debut project, REFORM. As you’ll hear below, the 6-track EP contains some of the most impressive and cutting-edge production and sound design we’ve heard in a minute. If that wasn’t enough, REFORM also boasts an immersive, otherworldly and cinematic vibe; from start to finish this EP is incredibly captivating and will leave you thirsty for more. The sky is certainly the limit for FrostTop and we can’t wait to hear where he takes his sound next. In the meantime stream the project below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

FrostTop – REFORM (EP) | Stream

