The RL Grime edit of TNGHT’s “Acrylics” original is an absolute trap classic. The track has been re-imagined hundreds of times, and is clearly a staple in any good trap set. To that end, it’s awesome to see when someone comes up with a fresh new take on a classic like this, especially when the production is up to par with RL Grime’s original edit. This is exactly what frosttop has done with this edit, and words simply can’t do justice towards how insane this new flip is. Hear what we mean by streaming it below on Soundcloud and be sure to turn up your speakers for this one.

Acrylics (Frosttop Edit) | Stream

LISTEN: Frosttop Unleashes Massive Flip of RL Grime’s Classic “Acrylics” TNGHT Edit