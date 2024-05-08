Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Beyond Wonderland Chicago Announces Afterparty Schedule

Beyond Wonderland Chicago Announces Afterparty Schedule

by Leave a Comment

Attendees of most Chicago outdoor events are very aware of a sound curfew that exists. It’s the cost of doing business of holding world-class events embedded in a world-class city, but just because the party stops at Northerly Island, does not mean it’s bed-time.

Beyond Wonderland Chicago just released their slate of afterparties that will be invading music venues and clubs throughout the city immediately following the festival’s end. Some highlights include Chicago’s very own Kaskade taking over Radius, an “Italo Disco” set by Benny Benassi in a very intimate Smoke & Mirrors, or the king himself, RL Grime playing at Cermak Hall

Check out the full slate (As of now) below. Tickets go on sale to Beyond Wonderland Chicago pass holders Friday, May 10th at 12pm CST

**Ticket Info**

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Artist Here ▲ ▲ 

[Photo Credit : Beyond Wonderland]

Beyond Wonderland Chicago Announces Afterparty Schedule

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Album Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend