Attendees of most Chicago outdoor events are very aware of a sound curfew that exists. It’s the cost of doing business of holding world-class events embedded in a world-class city, but just because the party stops at Northerly Island, does not mean it’s bed-time.

Beyond Wonderland Chicago just released their slate of afterparties that will be invading music venues and clubs throughout the city immediately following the festival’s end. Some highlights include Chicago’s very own Kaskade taking over Radius, an “Italo Disco” set by Benny Benassi in a very intimate Smoke & Mirrors, or the king himself, RL Grime playing at Cermak Hall

Check out the full slate (As of now) below. Tickets go on sale to Beyond Wonderland Chicago pass holders Friday, May 10th at 12pm CST

**Ticket Info**

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Artist Here ▲ ▲

[Photo Credit : Beyond Wonderland]

Beyond Wonderland Chicago Announces Afterparty Schedule