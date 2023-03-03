After a low-key 2022, FrostTop is ready to return with new music that hits harder than ever. Back with his first single of 2023, “Echo,” out on Slander and NGHTMRE‘s Gud Vibrations imprint, FrostTop takes over your speakers with cinematic builds that give way to a fluid mix of trap and bass madness perfect for the festival season. It’s clear this rising act has huge plans for the year and we can’t wait to hear what he’s got in store for us next. Stream “Echo” below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

FrostTop – Echo | Stream

LISTEN: FrostTop Unleashes Massive New Single ‘Echo’ on Gud Vibrations