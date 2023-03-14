Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Frosttop Announces Anticipated Debut “REFORM” EP + Massive Headlining LA Show

Frosttop is gearing up for a massive 2023 with some beaking news. The young producer already has a slew of insanely hard-hitting singles, but we know that’s not enough. Frosttop’s debut EP REFORM is slated for release on March 24th on SLANDER and NGHTMRE’s Gud Vibrations imprint. If it’s anything like his recent releases we are ready to receive something absolutely special.West Coast Frosttop fans rejoice, because almost 2 weeks later you will be able to catch Frosttop’s debut headline show in Los Angeles to have a chance to hear this EP how it is meant to be listened to – on the dance floor. Stay tuned for more Frosttop news.

