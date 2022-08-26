LISTEN: ISOxo & FrostTop Unleash New Forward-Thinking Trap Banger, “Angels Landing”

ISOxo and FrostTop share much in common; not only are they both founding members of the SD Water Boys (a fast-rising collective including Knock2, RemK, and other talented artists) but they’re also two of the most captivating and boundary-pushing producers in the scene right now. With that said, it was inevitable that we’d eventually be receiving a collaboration between the two and now that day has (thankfully) arrived.

As you’ll hear below, “Angels Landing” (released via NIGHTMODE) is an otherworldly, post-trap banger that captures both artists at their very best. This new record is nothing short of a main stage weapon; from the haunting vocal hook to thunderous sound design this collaboration is a living, breathing testament to why the sky is truly the limit for both FrostTop and ISOxo. Hear what we mean by streaming the tune below and be sure to read what both producers have to say about the inspiration behind this release.

“‘Angels Landing’ is a fictional story made into a song about escaping a dying home.” –ISOxo

“‘Angels Landing’ is such a special song for me. Julian [ISOxo] and I both look at this song as our best work. We are so extremely excited to show both of our worlds colliding into one song. We feel it is the perfect representation of both of our sounds. After almost two years of the song being done, it is such a good feeling to be able to showcase it this month.”–FrostTop

ISOxo & FrostTop – Angels Landing | Stream

