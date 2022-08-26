Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: ISOxo & FrostTop Unleash New Forward-Thinking Trap Banger, “Angels Landing”

LISTEN: ISOxo & FrostTop Unleash New Forward-Thinking Trap Banger, “Angels Landing”

by Leave a Comment

ISOxo and FrostTop share much in common; not only are they both founding members of the SD Water Boys (a fast-rising collective including Knock2, RemK, and other talented artists) but they’re also two of the most captivating and boundary-pushing producers in the scene right now. With that said, it was inevitable that we’d eventually be receiving a collaboration between the two and now that day has (thankfully) arrived.

As you’ll hear below, “Angels Landing” (released via NIGHTMODE) is an otherworldly, post-trap banger that captures both artists at their very best. This new record is nothing short of a main stage weapon; from the haunting vocal hook to thunderous sound design this collaboration is a living, breathing testament to why the sky is truly the limit for both FrostTop and ISOxo. Hear what we mean by streaming the tune below and be sure to read what both producers have to say about the inspiration behind this release.

“‘Angels Landing’ is a fictional story made into a song about escaping a dying home.” –ISOxo

‘Angels Landing’ is such a special song for me. Julian [ISOxo] and I both look at this song as our best work. We are so extremely excited to show both of our worlds colliding into one song. We feel it is the perfect representation of both of our sounds. After almost two years of the song being done, it is such a good feeling to be able to showcase it this month.”–FrostTop

ISOxo & FrostTop – Angels Landing | Stream

LISTEN: ISOxo & FrostTop Unleash New Forward-Thinking Trap Banger, “Angels Landing”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend