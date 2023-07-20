LISTEN: ISOxo Returns with Speaker-Melting New Single “dontstopme!”

Anyone who was lucky enough to make it to one of ISOxo‘s shows on his inaugural “NIGHTREALM” Tour last year probably remembers this song being played as an insane ID. After being circulated purely via poorly filmed youtube videos for the last 7 months, “dontstopme!” is finally streaming, and to no surprise it’s another banger.

Grainy nostalgia, crisp vocal ear-candy, and next level sound design all culminate to a momentous drop that proves ISOxo is an untappable well of creativity. The chef’s kiss, of course, being the young producers famously heart-stopping snare-drum that somehow sounds better with every new variation.

ISOxo has had one of the most impressive couple of years of producing, in company with all of the Sable Valley team. It’s even more impressive that he does not seem to be decelerating whatsoever with this new single, and we couldn’t be more excited.

You can stream “dontstopme!” now on Spotify, and be sure to check back here for the latest news for any new music or upcoming performances from ISOxo.

