ISOxo Announces HARD Summer NIGHTREALM Stage Takeover featuring Knock2, Mr. Carmack, Flosstradamus + More

In a short amount of time, ISOxo has proven himself to be one of the most exciting and innovative rising artists in dance music. From his debut Nightrealm EP to high-octane (and not to mention consistently sold-out) tour performances, we’ve been super impressed with the young talent’s creative drive and vision. With that said, it’s hard to believe the San Diego producer has yet to make a festival debut – but that all changes this weekend thanks to his recently announced NIGHTREALM stage takeover at HARD Summer.

As you’ll see below, we’re treated to an insanely stacked curated lineup featuring RTT favorites such as Mr. Carmack, Flosstradamus, Jawns, Frosttop, + many more. If that wasn’t enough, the takeover culminates in ISOxo and longtime collaborator Knock2 debuting their highly-anticipated third “ISOKNOCK” mix installment. We can already tell this is going to be an insane and one-of-a-kind festival performance you don’t want to miss. Check out the official announcement below and be sure to thoroughly hydrate for this one.

