ISOxo has been taking the dance music scene by storm and it’s honestly hard to find another rising artist that’s more deserving than him. Recently the San Diego producer announced the final show of his acclaimed Nightrealm tour, which fans helped sell out incredibly fast. In response, ISOxo and his team added another LA date to accommodate the high demand, this one taking place a day before the initial show. Check out the producer’s announcement below and be sure to cop some tickets before this one sells out as well.

Buy Tickets Here

ISOxo Adds 2nd “NIGHTREALM: The Finale” LA Date After Selling Out Initial Show