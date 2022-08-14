Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » ISOxo Adds 2nd “NIGHTREALM: The Finale” LA Date After Selling Out Initial Show

ISOxo Adds 2nd “NIGHTREALM: The Finale” LA Date After Selling Out Initial Show

by Leave a Comment

ISOxo has been taking the dance music scene by storm and it’s honestly hard to find another rising artist that’s more deserving than him. Recently the San Diego producer announced the final show of his acclaimed Nightrealm tour, which fans helped sell out incredibly fast. In response, ISOxo and his team added another LA date to accommodate the high demand, this one taking place a day before the initial show. Check out the producer’s announcement below and be sure to cop some tickets before this one sells out as well.

Buy Tickets Here

ISOxo Adds 2nd “NIGHTREALM: The Finale” LA Date After Selling Out Initial Show

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend