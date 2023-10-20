LISTEN: ISOXO Drops Highly-Anticipated Debut Album “kidsgonemad!”

ISOxo‘s continued dominance of the bass scene has been incredible to watch. Through a recent string of wild popups with Brownies and Lemonade, ISOxo has continued to build a reputation for dropping some of the sickest sets filled with unexpected collabs, originals, and remixes that shift seamlessly through bass, trap, and wave genres.

Back with his debut album “kidsgonemad,” ISOxo comes out swinging with 13- tracks that shatter expectations with every listen. Fueled with bass-heavy anthems, dynamic synths, and vocals that will get stuck in your head, ISOxo pushes his sound to the next level while continuing to explore new genres.

Catch ISOxo on his new KIDSGONEMAD tour kicking off at the beginning of next year and stream his debut album below. Snag tickets for the tour here.

