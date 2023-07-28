LISTEN: CRWNS Returns With Groovy New House Remix of Chris Lake & Aluna’s “Beggin'”

It’s been a minute since CRWNS has given us a new remix to throw down to, but today he is back with an addictive take on Chris Lake and Aluna‘s summer single, “Beggin’.” The perfect house groove saturated with immaculate summer vibes, CRWNS’ latest remix hits a new high with a throbbing baseline and vibrant synths that lead into a killer second drop. Enjoy his latest eargasm and kick start your weekend with CRWNS’ remix below.

Chris Lake and Aluna – Beggin’ (CRWNS Remix) | Stream

