If you were at EDC Las Vegas this past year then no doubt you heard countless playouts of John Summit and Hayla‘s mega-hit “Where You Are.” We’ve heard countless remixes and mashups of the tune because it’s that damn good.

The GRiZ remix has been teased since John Summit’s sets at the Caverns in Tennessee and now we finally have it in our hands.

The remix keeps Hayla’s gorgeous vocal intact before dropping into a wonderful, almost ethereal bass drop. It’s heavy, but pretty at the same time in the same vein that melodic dubstep is. Check out the full remix below.

John Summit – Where You Are (GRiZ Remix) | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About GRiZ Here ▲ ▲

▲ ▲ Read More About John Summit Here ▲ ▲

GRiZ Releases Highly Anticipated Remix of John Summit’s “Where You Are”