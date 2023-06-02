Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » GRiZ Releases Highly Anticipated Remix of John Summit’s “Where You Are”

GRiZ Releases Highly Anticipated Remix of John Summit’s “Where You Are”

by Leave a Comment

If you were at EDC Las Vegas this past year then no doubt you heard countless playouts of John Summit and Hayla‘s mega-hit “Where You Are.” We’ve heard countless remixes and mashups of the tune because it’s that damn good.

The GRiZ remix has been teased since John Summit’s sets at the Caverns in Tennessee and now we finally have it in our hands.

The remix keeps Hayla’s gorgeous vocal intact before dropping into a wonderful, almost ethereal bass drop. It’s heavy, but pretty at the same time in the same vein that melodic dubstep is. Check out the full remix below.

John Summit – Where You Are (GRiZ Remix) | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About GRiZ Here ▲ ▲ 

▲ ▲ Read More About John Summit Here ▲ ▲ 

GRiZ Releases Highly Anticipated Remix of John Summit’s “Where You Are”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Album Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend