After dropping a series of unreleased IDs at Electric Forest, multi-instrumentalist and producer GRiZ is back with his highly anticipated single, ‘Feel No Pain.’ His first solo single since last year’s Rainbow Brain LP, ‘Feel No Pain,’ is a fun and vibrant combination of GRiZ’s funk and dubstep influences that manages to capture the energetic high of losing yourself on the dancefloor.

“It’s a summertime dubby banger with some fun funky sax and a line from one of my favorite hip hop songs of all time, originally sampled by Bob Marley. Hopefully, it inspires a feeling of easing the pain of all of the BS we’re going through as a country right now. Here’s a moment for you to dance and find some joy.”

Catch GRiZ at ‘GRiZMAS In July’ and at his first-ever outdoor camping experience, ‘Triple Rainbow,’ and stream his new single below.

GRiZ – Feel No Pain | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

GRiZ 2022 Live Dates

July 22-23 Wilmington, NC – GRiZMAS In July

July 28-July 31 Snohomish, WA – Summer Meltdown Fest

July 29-July 31 Fontana, CA – HARD Summer

August 26-27 Columbus, OH – Breakaway Music Festival

September 3-4 Austin, TX – ILLfest

September 9-11 Gatineau, Canada – Riverside Festival

September 15-18 Atlanta, GA – Imagine Festival

September 16-17 East Troy, WI – Triple Rainbow

▲ ▲ Read More About GRiZ Here ▲ ▲

[Photo Credit]

Read more from Peach. Follow her on Spotify, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

LISTEN: GRiZ Releases Highly Anticipated Single ‘Feel No Pain’