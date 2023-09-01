Rising artists Nahvi and DK first caught our attention last April when we premiered their impressive rap album, Go Be Great. Now, the two have returned with yet another collaborative project in Wait Til’ Friday, a dynamic rap LP fusing early 2000s hip-hop with R&B/soul influences. As per usual, Nahvi’s captivating and eclectic production is on full-display here as he draws inspiration from some of the greats like Coltrane and Pharrell. As you’ll hear below, his style of production pairs seamlessly with DKdoitall’s lyrical prowess, and the refreshing cadence he brings to rap music. As you’ll hear below, the project also benefits from heavy contributions from Gerk Major, an up-and-comer in Indianapolis’ hip-hop scene who adds charisma and clever wordplay all over this album. Wait Til’ Friday is nothing short of an unforgettable musical journey as well as a fitting celebration of hip-hop and R&B’s golden era. Hear what we mean by streaming the LP via Spotify below and be sure to follow all three artists on socials if you’re not already.

Nahvi, DK, Gerk Major – Wait Til Friday

Nahvi

DK

Gerk Major

PREMIERE: Nahvi & DK Pay Tribute to Classic Hip-Hop in Fresh New “Wait Til’ Friday” Collaborative Album