PREMIERE: Rising Artists Nahvi & DK Unleash Captivating New Hip-Hop Album, “Go Be Great”

Nahvi and DK, two rising artists hailing from Indianapolis, have teamed up to unleash their biggest release of the year in Go Be Great, an album we’re proud to be premiering here at Run the Trap. As you’ll hear below, this 7-track project showcases the best of both artists, with each record offering a dynamic and diverse listening experience. Some tracks are powerful and intense, while others are introspective and reflective. “Chin Up” boasts a relaxed beat with DK delivering positive lyricism through a compelling narrative, whereas “Go ‘Head God” incorporates a more soulful R&B sound.

The album’s overarching theme is centered around overcoming obstacles and achieving one’s full potential, powerful messages that come across clearly throughout LP. For Nahvi and DK, this project marks the beginning of their journey towards greatness, and they are determined to work tirelessly to achieve it. Hear what we mean by streaming the new album via Spotify below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

