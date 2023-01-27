Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Rising Producer Nahvi Flips Ludacris’s “Stand Up” into Catchy Jersey Club Remix

Rising producer Nahvi has certainly hit the ground running after debuting his genre-bending project just last summer. Now, the Indianapolis artist is back with another impressive release, this time coming in the form a wild new jersey club-esque remix of Ludacris’s “Stand Up.” The record arrives as Nahvi’s first of many club edits he plans on dropping this year and, already, we can’t wait to hear what he has in store for us next as this Ludacris remix is just plain fun and creative. Hear what we mean by streaming the tune via Soundcloud below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

Ludacris – Stand Up (Nahvi Remix) | Stream

Categories

