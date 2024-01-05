PREMIERE: Nahvi & DK Kick of 2024 by Unveiling Captivating Hip-Hop EP, “Kaizen”

It’s been awesome witnessing Nahvi and DKdoitall continue to evolve their sound over the past year, and it’s clear they have no intention of slowing down anytime soon. We had the pleasure of premiering their full-length Wait Til’ Friday LP last September and now, we’re hyped to be premiering the rising Indianapolis artists’ latest effort – a captivating EP titled Kaizen. Boasting four fresh tracks, this new project effortlessly showcases the chemistry between the two as we’re treated to Nahvi’s silky-smooth production alongside DK’s witty lyrics and wordplay. As you’ll quickly hear below, Kaizen brings a breath of fresh air to the hip hop scene, pushing the envelope of the genre while also remaining accessible and resonant for mainstream audiences. “Generational” is our favorite cut from the EP, which is an anthemic heater marked by smooth keys and resonant 808s, leaving listeners on an emotional high at the end of the project. Hear what we mean by streaming Kaizen via Spotify below and be sure to follow both acts on social media if you’re not already.

