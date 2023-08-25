LISTEN: ISOxo and Ninajirachi Drop Bass-Heavy Dance Anthem, “SHYPOP”

ISOxo‘s rising dominance in the bass scene has been well deserved. Known for dropping some of the wildest collabs, originals, and remixes, ISOxo fluidly cruises through bass, trap, and wave genres without breaking a sweat. Earlier this month, ISOxo debuted his latest collab, “SHYPOP” with Ninajirachi at Hard Summer, and delivered the summer anthem we didn’t know we needed. Fueled by bass-heavy kicks, shimmering synths, and a melody that will get stuck in your head, “SHYPOP” highlights Ninajirachi‘s stellar vocals while providing the ultimate eargasm as ISOxo explores a new sound. Get ready to dance and stream “SHYPOP” below.

