Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: ISOxo and Ninajirachi Drop Bass-Heavy Dance Anthem, “SHYPOP”

LISTEN: ISOxo and Ninajirachi Drop Bass-Heavy Dance Anthem, “SHYPOP”

by Leave a Comment

ISOxo‘s rising dominance in the bass scene has been well deserved. Known for dropping some of the wildest collabs, originals, and remixes, ISOxo fluidly cruises through bass, trap, and wave genres without breaking a sweat. Earlier this month, ISOxo debuted his latest collab, “SHYPOP” with Ninajirachi at Hard Summer, and delivered the summer anthem we didn’t know we needed. Fueled by bass-heavy kicks, shimmering synths, and a melody that will get stuck in your head, “SHYPOP” highlights Ninajirachi‘s stellar vocals while providing the ultimate eargasm as ISOxo explores a new sound. Get ready to dance and stream “SHYPOP” below.

ISOxo and Ninajirachi – SHYPOP | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About ISOxo Here ▲ ▲ 

[Photo Credit]

Read more from Peach. Follow her on Spotify, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

LISTEN: ISOxo and Ninajirachi Drop Bass-Heavy Dance Anthem, “SHYPOP”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Album Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend