Skrillex Teases New Singles off of Third Album of 2023

Skrillex has just announced via Twitter that in he will be dropping some brand new singles in the next few weeks ahead of his third LP of 2023. Earlier this morning, the artist posted an Instagram slide teasing several of the new songs. He also listed a few of the features on each track which already include Peekaboo, Boys Noize, Grex, Flowdan, and Hamdi (who’s single “Skanka” has been getting played around the world by Skrillex & company the last year). It’s safe to say that we are in for some heat coming in the next few weeks.

One of the videos he posted shows him in the studio with one of the biggest trap producer’s in the electronic scene, ISOxo. Skrillex came out on stage during ISOxo’s Hard Summer 2023 set when ISOxo began to play their collab, and it seems the two have been producing together a lot the last few months. ISOxo also mixed and mastered Skrillex and Starrah’s track “Good Space” off of ‘Quest for Fire’. There have already been rumors circulating that the Skrillex + ISOxo ID will be on the upcoming album, but for now all that we can do is wait.

You can check out Skrillex's Twitter & Instagram posts below.

