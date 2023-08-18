Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: PEEKABOO, Skrillex, G-Rex and Flowdan Unload Brand New Bass Anthem “BADDERS”

If you have been paying close attention to the colossal wave of ID’s that have been floating around this year, you have definitely heard “BADDERS“. The track has been teased and mixed into sets for the last 6-8 months, and everyone has been itching to hear the finished product. To no surprise, the release is just as amazing as fans have anticipated.

Earlier this week PEEKABOO teased the release of his new track on instagram showing clips of him alongisde Skrillex, G-Rex, and Flowdan in the studio crafting the masterpiece, which you can check out by clicking here.

The track sources its material from PEEKABOO and G-Rex’s left-field bass identities, alongside Skrillex weaving in his consistently incredible ability to make meaningful additions to any collaboration. Last, but certainly not least, Flowdan’s lyrical genius shines through once more. Skrillex and Flowdan released “Rumble” earlier this year, which went on to becoming one of the most consistently played tracks across social media and live shows. It’s no surprise that the addition of their skills in combination with PEEKABOO and G-Rex’s bass-heavy style resulted in yet another banger.

When asked about the track and what it meant to him, PEEKABOO had this to say:

G-Rex, one of my best friends, was going through some personal hardships, so I invited him to Detroit. I thought we could channel that emotion into our music, and that’s when we created ‘Badders’Working with Flowdan was an incredible experience; he’s such a wizard at creating lyrics… The same goes for Skrillex; he genuinely cares about music.

You can stream “BADDERS” now on Spotify, and be sure to check back with any news or updates regarding PEEKABOO, G-Rex, Skrillex, or Flowdan’s upcoming releases.

