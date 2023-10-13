LISTEN: PEEKABOO Shares Huge New ‘Sleepwalk’ Single Ahead of Anticipated Debut Album, “Eyes Wide Open”

Anticipation has been quickly building among fans as they eagerly await the November 3rd release of PEEKABOO’s debut studio album, Eyes Wide Open. Adding to the excitement, the decorated bass producer has now unleashed the project’s final single in “Sleepwalk.” As you’ll quickly hear below, this latest release places PEEKABOO’s mastery of minimal bass production on full-display. By infusing his signature bass-driven beats with the pure vibes of 140 dubstep, PEEKABOO crafts nothing short of a captivating soundscape that reinforces his reputation as a creative trailblazer in the industry. If these singles are any indicator of what we can expect from the album, then we’re certainly in for a treat. Stream “Sleepwalk” via Spotify below and start getting hyped for the full length project out next month.

PEEKABOO – Sleepwalk

