After months of catching snippets of this collab at shows and festivals, Ganja White Night and PEEKABOO have officially released their intense single “Mitosis.”

Filled with enough hard-hitting bass to blow out your speakers, Ganja White Night and PEEKABOO hold nothing back as they seamlessly fuse their signature sounds together for the ultimate bass anthem that hits different at show or festival.

Peep the incredible visuals for “Mitosis” below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Ganja White Night, PEEKABOO – Mitosis | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Ganja White Night Here ▲ ▲

▲ ▲ Read More About PEEKABOO Here ▲ ▲

[Photo Credit]

Read more from Peach. Follow her on Spotify, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

LISTEN: Ganja White Night and PEEKABOO Release Bass-Heavy Collab “Mitosis”