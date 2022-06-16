Circus Records label head & founder, Flux Pavilion, has been continuously evolving since the start of his career back in 2009 and has proven time & time again that epic melodies mixed with heavy bass is a recipe for success. His latest single, “(Never Gonna) Be Alone” showcases this type of bright bass that has kept his fans attention for more than a decade. Maintaining a steady upward trajectory, Flux has been featured in Billboard’s FirstSpin series & picked up by Spotify’s Mint playlists. Crafting an illustrious 13 year career is no easy task, however Flux remains a tastemaker in the bass scene and his thunderous reputation proceeds him. Stream “(Never Gonna) Be Alone” which is OUT NOW, and keep it locked with RTT for more Flux Pavilion madness!

Flux Pavilion – “(Never Gonna) Be Alone” | Stream

LISTEN: Flux Pavilion Continues To Pull Us Into His Own Cinematic Dreamscape, This Time With His Latest Track, “(Never Gonna) Be Alone”