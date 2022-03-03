Processed With Darkroom

Before the anticipated release of his aptly-titled debut album Escapism, Oregon-based producer RIP Kenny gives fans a sneak preview of what’s to come with his new single “Lost.” The second single taken from the LP, “Lost” synthetizes painful emotions and the stillness of solemnity.

Despite its ponderous mantra, “Lost” is a constellation of explosive dubstep drops and thunderous bass echoes. Reminiscent of the golden age of dubstep, RIP Kenny utilizes grainy filters to soften the intense blows of prominent sub-bass frequencies. Dizzying and designed in a maze-like fashion, RIP Kenny’s latest is a rabbit hole of adventure, fear, and righteous disarray. Listen below.

LISTEN: RIP Kenny Unveils Haunting New Single “Lost”