Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: RIP Kenny Drops Gritty Punk Track “Thought I Knew You”

LISTEN: RIP Kenny Drops Gritty Punk Track “Thought I Knew You”

by Leave a Comment

Continuing his Escapism LP rollout, Oregon-based producer, outdoorsman, and storyteller RIP Kenny returns with his unorthodox electronic style by blending heavy rock and glitches of dubstep on his new single “Thought I Knew You.”

Dedicated to the art of narration via sound, RIP Kenny is inspired by the violent, beautiful, and unapologetic mountain landscapes of his hometown in Bend, Oregon. Synthesizing the identity of mother nature with the unifying essence of music itself, “Thought I Knew You” is a hardcore listen with melodic channels and a powerful mantra. The track boasts his haunting vocals as they linger and shift atop metal-inspired cadences and static reverb.

Speaking on the track RIP Kenny says, “‘Thought I Knew You’ is a record that embodies the raw, the gritty, the hurt. It’s funny how with this one the blend of rock and electronic unintentionally fused into such a cohesive package — it just ended up that way, writing by feel for this section of the album’s story. Its sonic aesthetic just fits. On the surface a simple meaning of distrust — but beneath lies an ocean of betrayal, deals with devils unspoken.”

RIP Kenny – Thought I Knew You | Stream

LISTEN: RIP Kenny Drops Gritty Punk Track “Thought I Knew You”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Illenium Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend