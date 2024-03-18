Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: JEANIE Debuts High-Octane 'Into The Dark' EP

2024-03-18

JEANIE is back with her Into The Dark EP, a brand new four-track feat of whirlwind bass and nefarious dubstep, out now on all platforms. Into The Dark follows the producer’s 2023 hit EP Disturbing Data (Disciple Round Table).

Having gained paramount recognition for her bass-heavy sound and high-octane performances, JEANIE rapidly cemented her place among industry tastemakers. Her releases on esteemed labels such as Bassrush, Circus Records, Welcome Records, and Space Yacht earned her support from influential figures like Excision, Zeds Dead, Zomboy, Alison Wonderland, and countless others. In 2023, the dubstep maven graced stages at some of the world’s premiere festivals including Tomorrowland, Rampage, Bass Canyon, SMF Tampa, and Lost Lands, where her GRL GANG-curated stage takeover presented the festival’s first ever lineup of entirely women. Last year, the creative saw releases on a myriad of labels including Bassrush (“Bulletproof” VIP + Remixes), PhaseOne’s Sounds of Mayhem (“Fatal Flow”), and Space Yacht (“Psychosis” VIP), and Disciple Round Table (Disturbing Data EP). 

JEANIE’s new EP, Into The Dark, is a testament to the producer’s innate mastery of darkness through bass. Its tag-team lead single with DOIL, “Kiss of Death” ft. TINYKVT, quickly turned the head of thousands, finding itself cemented into Spotify’s New Music Friday Dance and Dubstep Don playlists. A fully loaded “Demise” follows the EP’s debut single, riddled with larger-than-life bass and fast kick-laden outro. JEANIE’s collaboration with NEAVE$, “Maximum Fear,” is a showcase of the producer’s unique blend of fury and form. Finally, “Soulless” rounds out Into The Dark with its foreboding blend of high-octane synths.

“I’m really excited to be releasing my first fully independent EP, ‘Into the Dark,’” said JEANIE. “It’s really empowering as an artist to be in control of your music and I feel like this was the perfect time for me to take this step. I’m incredibly proud of all of these tracks and this body of work perfectly represents the sound I’m trying to portray as an artist. I’ll be playing many of these tracks for the first time on my upcoming debut headline tour!”

Listen to Into The Dark wherever you find your music here, or below on Spotify.

